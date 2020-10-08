Old Vic's A Christmas Carol Will Be Streamed Live Around the World for Two Weeks

London's Old Vic Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with a full-scale online production of A Christmas Carol, adapted from the Charles Dickens novel by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus.

The production, which first ran at the Old Vic four years ago and opened on Broadway last winter, will play 16 performances, December 12-24, with 80,000 tickets available for home viewing around the world. The production will be broadcast live at the venue each night, following in the footsteps of Lungs, Three Kings, and Faith Healer.

Casting will be announced in the coming months, but in a press release, Warchus, also the artistic director of the Old Vic, teased that a "well-known actor" has already expressed a longstanding wish to play Scrooge.

A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, and sound design by Simon Baker.