Ryan McCartan Returning to Play Hans in Frozen Tour

Ryan McCartan will return to the role of Hans in the touring company of Frozen. He begins performances on July 12, for the final week at Houston's Hobby Center (through July 17). He will stay on with the company through the stop at Dallas's Music Hall at Fair Park (July 20-August 7) and into the stop at Cleveland's Keybank State Theatre (August 11-September 11). McCartan is scheduled to perform with Frozen through September 4.

He replaces Austin Colby, who will play his final performance on July 10. McCartan previously stepped in for Colby for one month earlier this year.

McCartan joins current tour cast members Caroline Bowman (Elsa), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna), F. Michael Haynie (Olaf), Mason Reeves (Kristoff), Jeremy Morse (Weselton), Collin Baja (Sven at certain performances), Evan Strand (Sven at certain performances), Aria Kane (Young Anna at certain performances), Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Elsa at certain performances), and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan (Young Elsa at certain performances), and Victoria Hope Chan (Young Anna at certain performances).

Frozen also features Belinda Allyn, Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Travis Patton, Jessie Peltier, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, Natalie Wisdom, and Peli Naomi Woods.