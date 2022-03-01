Ryan McCartan to Step Into the Role of Hans on Frozen Tour

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced that Ryan McCartan will step into the role of Hans in the touring production of Frozen March 17-April 17, temporarily replacing Austin Colby, who normally plays the role.

McCartan was last seen on Broadway in Frozen. He has also appeared in the Broadway production of Wicked and Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again.

He will begin performances with the Frozen tour in Florida during the engagement at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Ft. Lauderdale on Wednesday, March 17, and at the Straz Center in Tampa, then at an engagement at the Peace Center in Greenville, South Carolina. Colby returns to the role of Hans on April 20 at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati.

The current tour features Caroline Bowman (Elsa), Caroline Innerbichler (Anna), F. Michael Haynie (Olaf), Mason Reeves (Kristoff), Jeremy Morse (Weselton), Collin Baja (Sven at certain performances), Evan Strand (Sven at certain performances), Olivia Jones (Young Anna at certain performances), Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Elsa at certain performances), and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan (Young Elsa at certain performances) and Victoria Hope Chan (Young Anna at certain performances).

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.