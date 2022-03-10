McKenzie Kurtz to Reprise the Role of Anna on Frozen Tour

McKenzie Kurtz, who was the last actor to play Anna in the Broadway run of Frozen, will reprise the role briefly during the national tour, March 17-April 11. This will include performances at Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center for the Performing Arts (March 17-20), Tampa's Straz Center (March 23-April 3), and Greenville's Peace Center (April 6-11). The stop at Peace Center is scheduled through April 17. It has not been announced who will take over the role after April 11.

Kurtz assumes the role of Anna from Caroline Innerbichler, who will play her final performance (at the Broward Center) on Sunday, March 13. Kurtz will perform opposite Ryan McCartan, who will play the role of Hans March 17-April 17, as previously reported.

Based on the hugely popular 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen tells the story of an enchanted queen who goes into self-imposed exile after her magical powers are exposed. TheaterMania's review of the Broadway run called it, "a perfectly lovely Broadway musical by the standards of every other producer."

Kurtz joins current tour cast members Caroline Bowman (Elsa), F. Michael Haynie (Olaf), Ryan McCartan (Hans), Mason Reeves (Kristoff), Jeremy Morse (Weselton), Collin Baja (Sven at certain performances), Evan Strand (Sven at certain performances), Olivia Jones (Young Anna at certain performances), Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Elsa at certain performances), and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan (Young Elsa at certain performances) and Victoria Hope Chan (Young Anna at certain performances).

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.