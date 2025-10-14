TheaterMania Logo white orange
Spamalot Will Be Released on Vinyl for 1st Time for 20th Anniversary

The record will include the never-before-released track “The Cow Song.”

<i>Spamalot</i> on vinyl
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Tony Award-winning musical Monty Python’s Spamalot, Decca Broadway will release the first-ever vinyl of the original Grammy award-winning Broadway cast recording.

The album, available on November 11, features the never-before-released track “The Cow Song,” only heard during Spamalot’s out-of-town previews.

The anniversary-edition vinyl is pressed on commemorative “Holy Grail Gold” double vinyl and contains a 20-page booklet filled with essays, rare photos, full lyrics, and more.

The album, with songs by Eric Idle (music and lyrics) and John Du Prez (music), features original Broadway cast members Tim Curry, David Hyde Pierce, Hank Azaria, and Sara Ramirez.

