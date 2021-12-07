Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean, and Brandon Victor Dixon Concerts to Air on PBS

A trio of Broadway stars will appear on PBS this January in Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse. Concerts by Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean (Wicked), and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Shuffle Along) will air on three consecutive Fridays from January 7-21 at 9pm ET.

"We have assembled an incredible lineup for the series, which features three leading voices of musical theatre in a beautifully intimate setting," said Series Creator and Executive Producer Andrew C. Wilk. "Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon light up the stage of Westport Country Playhouse, and we can't wait for millions of viewers to experience their phenomenal talents on the singular platform that is PBS."

Creel kicks off the series on Friday, January 7 at 9pm ET with a concert that features performances of "Something's Coming" from West Side Story and "Another Hundred People" from Company.

On Friday, January 14 at 9pm ET, Bean will perform tributes to her musical influences, including Barbra Streisand and Whitney Houston. The concert also features her rendition of "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress.

The series closes on Friday, January 21 at 9pm ET with Brandon Victor Dixon, who will perform songs by Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Stephen Sondheim.

All three concerts were recorded live over the summer at Connecticut's Westport Country Playhouse, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2021.

Check your local listings or visit PBS.org for more information.