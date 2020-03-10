Isabelle McCalla and More Join Norm Lewis, Faith Prince in 42nd Street

Lyric Opera has announced full casting for its production of 42nd Street, set to run May 29-June 21 at the Lyric Opera House, with opening night set for May 30.

Joining the previously announced Norm Lewis and Faith Prince are Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Ashley Day, Ruth Gottschall, Eddie Korbich, Matt Crowle, Kristen Beth Williams, John Lister, and Jay Montgomery.

The ensemble includes Shannon Alvis, Brian Bandura, Matt Casey, Brian Duncan, Annie Jo Ermel, Erica Evans, and Madison Piner; joined by Barry Busby, Juan Caballer, Whitney Cooper, Darien Crago, Alex Drost, Kirsty Fuller, Sarah Gold, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Graham Keen, Drew King, Daniel Marhelko, Sarah Meahl, James Patterson, Emily Phillips, Jason Daniel Rath, Julio Rey, Alyssa Sarnoff, Christopher Shin, Karilyn Surratt, Thomas Sutter, Kelly Swint, Ross Thompson, Paige Williams, and Kelli Youngman.

Members of the Lyric Opera Chorus performing in 42nd Street include Timothy Bradley, Hoss Brock, Desirée Hassler, Rachael Holzhausen, Tyler Lee, Joseph Shadday, Marie Sokolova, Maia Surace, Corinne Wallace-Crane, Nicholas Ward, Kelsea Webb, and Max Wier.

Stephen Mear directs and choreographs the production, featuring members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Gareth Valentine. The creative team includes Peter McKintosh (set and costume designs), Chris Davey (lighting design), and Mark Grey (sound design).

With a book by Mark Bramble and Michael Stewart, music by Harry Warren, and lyrics by Al Dubin, and based on the 1933 Busby Berkeley movie musical, 42nd Street tells the story of a starry-eyed young actress who comes to New York to audition for a Broadway musical.