The Weekend Report: Norm Lewis in 42nd Street; Carla Gugino in Anatomy of a Suicide

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Norm Lewis and Faith Prince will star in 42nd Street.

(© David Gordon)

Come and Meet...Norm Lewis and Faith Prince

Norm Lewis and Faith Prince will headline Lyric Opera of Chicago's production of 42nd Street, running May 29-June 21, 2020.

Lewis will play Julian Marsh, with Prince as Dorothy Brock. Stephen Mear directs and choreographs this high-energy production featuring members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Gareth Valentine. Set and costume designs are by Peter McKintosh, with lighting designed by Chris Davey and sound designed by Mark Grey.

With music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, 42nd Street is based on both the novel by Bradford Ropes and Lloyd Bacon's 1933 movie.

Solea Pfeiffer will star in Gun & Powder.

(© Tricia Baron)

Meet the Stars of Gun & Powder

Solea Pfeiffer and Emmy Raver-Lampman will star in Signature Theatre's new musical Gun & Powder, written by Angelica Chéri (book and lyrics) and Ross Baum (music). Robert O'Hara directs the production, running January 28-February 23.

Joining Pfeiffer and Raver-Lampman are Marva Hicks, Dan Tracy, Donald Webber Jr., Yvette Monique Clark, Wyn Delano, Christian Douglas, Amber Lenell Jones, Rayshun LaMarr, Kevin McAllister, Da'Von T. Moody, Crystal Mosser, Awa Sal Secka, Eleanor Todd, Kanysha Williams, Alex De Bard, Calvin Malone, Adelina Mitchell, Kylie Clare Smith, and Greg Watkins.

Gun & Powder is inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke, African-American twins who pass themselves as white to help settle their mother's sharecropper debt and seize the funds by any means necessary.

Caitlin Burke as Katisha in The Mikado.

(© Carol Rosegg)

The Mikado Is Back

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players will present The Mikado at the Kaye Playhouse December 27-January 5.

Featured in the company are David Wannen in the title role, David Macaluso as Sullivan and Ko-Ko, Matthew Wages as Richard D'Oyly Carte and Pooh-Bah, David Auxier as Gilbert and Pish-Tush, John Charles McLaughlin as Nanki-Poo, Caitlin Burke as Katisha, Sarah Caldwell Smith as Yum Yum, Rebecca Hargrove as Peep-Bo, and Amy Maude Helfer as Pitti-Sing.

The comic opera will feature original choreography and direction by NYGASP associate stage director David Auxier, who also authored the show's prologue, and assistant direction by Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice).

Carla Gugino will star in Anatomy of a Suicide.

(© David Gordon)

Casting, Announcements, and Extensions

• Celeste Arias, Jason Babinsky, Gabby Beans, Ava Briglia, Carla Gugino, Julian Elijah Martinez, Jo Mei, Vince Nappo, and Miriam Silverman will star in Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide at the Atlantic Theater Company, February 1-March 15. Lileana Blain-Cruz directs.

• Chad Burris has joined the cast of Broadway's Frozen in the role of Olaf, temporarily replacing Ryann Redmond through February 18 while she's on medical leave.

• Tyler Alvarez, Jacqueline Guillen, Bobby Moreno, Maria Elena Ramirez, and Triney Sandoval are set for Hilary Bettis's 72 Miles to Go..., directed by Jo Bonney. Performances run February 13-May 10 at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre.

• Glenn Close, Ted Nash, Justin Vivian Bond, Adriane Lenox, and John Cameron Mitchell will be featured in Jazz at Lincoln Center's Transformation With Glenn Close and Ted Nash, January 30-February 1 at the Rose Theater. Danny Gorman directs, with choreography by Jared Grimes. Wynton Marsalis will lead the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

• Original stars Rosemary Doyle, Jackie English, David Hein, Lisa Horner, Lori Nancy Kalamanski, Robert Kennedy, David Leyshon, Kyle Orzech, and Irene Sankoff will reunite for a one-night concert of Sankoff and Hein's musical My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding, set for January 21 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto. Proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood Toronto.

• Tala Ashe, Ramsey Faragallah, Osh Ghanimah, Nadine Malouf, Rudy Roushdi, and Hadi Tabbal will star in Mona Mansour's The Vagrant Trilogy, running March 17-April 26 at the Public Theater. Mark Wing-Davey directs.

• Jenn Colella, Laurie Metcalf, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Megan Hilty, and Judy Gold will take part in Voices for the Voiceless: Stars for Foster Kids at the Town Hall on February 6. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley host the concert, benefiting the charity You Gotta Believe.

• Lucas Hnath's The Thin Place has been extended at Playwrights Horizons through January 26.

• David Henry Hwang and the National Black Theatre Festival of Winston-Salem will be honored at Theatre Communications Group's 2020 gala on February 3 at the Edison Ballroom.

Hot Shots

Take a look at what was going on around town this week:

