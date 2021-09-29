Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan Will Star in the North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan will play the roles of Satine and Christian in the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which just won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The tour will begin at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre on February 26, 2022, and run through April 24. Further stops are planned for Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Click here for an updated list of tour dates.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on Baz Lurhmann's 2001 film about star-crossed bohemians staging a musical spectacular in the famous Moulin Rouge nightclub in Paris. It uses some of the best pop music from the last 50 years to tell that story, with high-energy singing, dancing, and design that our review called, "spectacular, spectacular."

Courtney Reed, who plays "sparking diamond" Satine, is best known for originating the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin. Conor Ryan, who will play the idealistic young writer, Christian, appeared on Broadway in Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella, and was seen off-Broadway in the surprise hit Desperate Measures.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design), and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.