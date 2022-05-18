Chicago's Court Theatre to Receive 2022 Regional Theatre Tony Award

Chicago's Court Theatre will be the recipient of the 2022 Regional Theatre Tony Award, an honor that is accompanied by a grant of $25,000 from City National Bank.

Court Theatre is the professional theater of the University of Chicago, founded in 1955 as an outdoor summer theater. In 1971, under the direction of classics professor Nicholas Rudall, the theater began its current tradition of translating and adapting classic texts for contemporary audiences.

Now in its 67th season, the Court and its artists mount theatrical productions and audience enrichment programs in collaboration with faculty that enable a re-examination of classic texts that pose the enduring and provocative questions that define the human experience. Charles Newell has been the artistic director since 1994, alongside Angel Ysaguirre, who has served as executive director since 2018.

The Court's current season is concluding with August Wilson's Two Trains Running, on stage through June 12. The 2022-23 season includes Arsenic and Old Lace, The Island, Fen, and The Gospel at Colonus.