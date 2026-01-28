Bubba Weiler's The Saviors to Make World Premiere Off-Broadway

Atlantic Theater Company will present the new play about altar boys as the final show of its season.

Atlantic Theater Company will present the world premiere of Bubba Weiler’s The Saviors at the company’s Stage 2 theater. Performances begin June 11 ahead of an official opening night June 28. The engagement is scheduled through July 19.

According to an official description of the play, “When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart.”

The play reunites Weiler with director Jack Serio, who helmed Weiler’s Well, I’ll Let You Go, and elegiac drama starring some of the best New York stage talents that TheaterMania’s critic called, “this summer’s must-have ticket.”

Casting and the creative team for The Saviors will be announced at a later date.