Casting Announced for 1919 at Steppenwolf

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of J. Nicole Brooks's stage adaptation of Eve L. Ewing's 1919, which is set to play Steppenwolf's new in-the-round Ensemble Theater October 4-29.

1919 is based on Ewing's collection of poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore – and how this tragedy reverberates today.

Directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent and Tasia A. Jones, the cast includes Sheldon D. Brown, Demorris Burrows, Jessica Dean Turner, Max Thomas, Sola Thompson and Alexis Jeane Ward.

The 1919 production team includes Yu Shibagaki (scenic design), Gregory Graham (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Mikhail Fiksel (sound design), Meida McNeal & Abra Johnson (movement direction), Abhi Shrestha (dramaturg), Stan Brown (vocal coach), JC Clementz (casting director), Michelle Medvin (production stage manager) and Nikki Konomos (assistant stage manager).