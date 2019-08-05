Broadway-Bound Six Will Return to Chicago in Summer 2020

Producers of the Broadway-bound Six have announced that the musical will return to Chicago for a 16-week limited engagement at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse, running July 8, 2020-October 25, 2020. The show had its North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and concluded its extended run on August 4. Casting and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and invites the six wives of Henry VIII to reclaim their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical originated as a student production by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, which played a one-month run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. After subsequent runs in London and Edinburgh, it played a limited run at the Arts Theatre before touring the UK and reopening on the West End earlier this year.

Six will open on Broadway this spring at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with performances beginning February 20, 2020, ahead of a March 12 opening. Prior to Broadway, the show will play limited engagements at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts (‪August 21-September 7), the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta (‪November 2-24), and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota (‪November 29-December 22).