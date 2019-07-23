TheaterMania Logo
Home link
Theater News

Britney Spears Fairytale Musical Delays Chicago Tryout

Once Upon a One More Time won't be seen until 2020.

Britney Spears's greatest hits will score the Broadway-bound musical Once Upon a One More Time.
(© Joseph Marzullo)

Audiences in Chicago will have to wait a little longer to see Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical comedy set to the pop hits of Britney Spears. According to published reports, the previously announced pre-Broadway tryout at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre has been postponed until April 14–May 17, 2020. Performances were originally scheduled to take place October 29-December 1, 2019.

Once Upon a One More Time is described as follows: "Once Upon A Time… Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, when — oh, baby baby! — a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. Could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss? Set to the songs of Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop herself, Once Upon a One More Time is an uproarious, irreverent look at the towering challenges, charms, and choices involved in finding that most elusive of endings: Happily Ever After."

The musical features a book by Jon Hartmere (Bare), direction by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages), and choreography by MTV Video Music Award nominees Keone and Mari Madrid (World of Dance).

Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...