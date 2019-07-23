Britney Spears Fairytale Musical Delays Chicago Tryout

Audiences in Chicago will have to wait a little longer to see Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical comedy set to the pop hits of Britney Spears. According to published reports, the previously announced pre-Broadway tryout at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre has been postponed until April 14–May 17, 2020. Performances were originally scheduled to take place October 29-December 1, 2019.

Once Upon a One More Time is described as follows: "Once Upon A Time… Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, when — oh, baby baby! — a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. Could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss? Set to the songs of Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop herself, Once Upon a One More Time is an uproarious, irreverent look at the towering challenges, charms, and choices involved in finding that most elusive of endings: Happily Ever After."

The musical features a book by Jon Hartmere (Bare), direction by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages), and choreography by MTV Video Music Award nominees Keone and Mari Madrid (World of Dance).