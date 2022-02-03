Watch: Tony Danza Invited a Bunch of Hollywood Producers to His Boxing Match

Never let a good opportunity go to waste: Tony Danza certainly didn't when he ended an audition by inviting the guys behind the table to see him in the boxing ring. He tells the story to Henry Louis Gates Jr. in an upcoming episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS, which will air next Tuesday, February 8, at 8pm ET (check your local listings). You can see a clip below:

Considering Danza's prolific career on both the screen and stage (he has appeared on Broadway in Honeymoon in Vegas and The Producers, and performed his cabaret show at the Café Carlyle), aspiring actors might consider skipping drama school and jumping in the MMA octagon.