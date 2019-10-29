Watch Four Evan Hansens Sing "For Forever"

Dear Evan Hansen has launched its fourth official company with the beginning of performances in London, and to commemorate the occasion, the production has gathered quartet of Evans, Sam Tutty (London), Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway), Stephen Christopher Anthony (North American Tour), and Robert Markus (Toronto), to sing "For Forever." Check it out below:

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by Michael Greif.