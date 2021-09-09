Watch First Trailer for Netflix Film of Broadway's Diana: The Musical

The first trailer for the Netflix film version of Broadway's Diana The Musical has been released in advance of its October 1 premiere on the streaming service. Watch it below:

The musical features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — the writers behind the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Olivier winner and Tony nominee Kelly Devine is the choreographer, and Tony winner Christopher Ashley directs.

Diana: The Musical stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The complete cast includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana is described as follows: "The princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media utterly captivated by her stunning looks and astonishing vulnerability. The globe's preeminent dynasty teetering on a knife's edge. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals, and she captured her nation's heart by leading with her own. She was Diana, Princess of Wales, and her legacy will live forever."

The musical began previews on March 2, 2020, but stopped performances on March 12 because of the pandemic. Previews are scheduled to resume at the Longacre on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Opening night is set for Wednesday, November 17.

