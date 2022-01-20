Watch: Ariana DeBose Tells Trevor Noah Why She Initially Rejected Spielberg's Audition Request

Broadway actor and West Side Story star Ariana DeBose visited Trevor Noah on the set of The Daily Show last night to discuss the film, her recent appearance on SNL, and why she said no to Steven Spielberg when he asked her to read for Anita at the first audition. She also told Noah just what it was like to play Anita in front of Rita Moreno — who won an Oscar for the role in the original film. You can see the whole interview here: