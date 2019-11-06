TheaterMania Logo
Watch All the Performances From Disney's Live Little Mermaid

The broadcast aired last night, with a cast headed by Auli'i Cravalho.

ABC aired its live broadcast of The Little Mermaid last night. Here, you can see videos from the production.

Jodi Benson's Welcome:

"Fathom's Below" sung by Graham Phillips:

"Part of Your World" sung by Auli'i Cravalho:

Shaggy's "Under the Sea":

Queen Latifah's "Poor Unfortunate Souls":

"Les Poissons" as sung by John Stamos:

The production featured Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Shaggy as Sebastian, Queen Latifah as Ursula. John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric. Amber Reilly emceed.

