Watch All the Performances From Disney's Live Little Mermaid
The broadcast aired last night, with a cast headed by Auli'i Cravalho.
ABC aired its live broadcast of The Little Mermaid last night. Here, you can see videos from the production.
Jodi Benson's Welcome:
"Fathom's Below" sung by Graham Phillips:
"Part of Your World" sung by Auli'i Cravalho:
Shaggy's "Under the Sea":
Queen Latifah's "Poor Unfortunate Souls":
"Les Poissons" as sung by John Stamos:
The production featured Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Shaggy as Sebastian, Queen Latifah as Ursula. John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric. Amber Reilly emceed.