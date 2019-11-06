Watch All the Performances From Disney's Live Little Mermaid

ABC aired its live broadcast of The Little Mermaid last night. Here, you can see videos from the production.

Jodi Benson's Welcome:

"Fathom's Below" sung by Graham Phillips:

"Part of Your World" sung by Auli'i Cravalho:

Shaggy's "Under the Sea":

Queen Latifah's "Poor Unfortunate Souls":

"Les Poissons" as sung by John Stamos:

The production featured Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Shaggy as Sebastian, Queen Latifah as Ursula. John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric. Amber Reilly emceed.