Tootsie Toasts 100 Performances on Broadway

Tootsie marked its 100th Broadway performance on July 22, and star John Behlmann shared with TheaterMania this celebratory photo:

Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Reg Rogers, Lilli Cooper, John Behlmann, and Santino Fontana.

(© John Behlmann)

Tootsie, featuring a book by Robert Horn, and music and lyrics by David Yazbek, had its world premiere at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre on September 29, 2018, and its New York premiere at Broadway's Marquis Theatre on April 23, where it currently plays. The production won Tonys for Best Book for Horn and Best Actor in a Musical for Santino Fontana.

Based on the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman, Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime. The company is led by Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

Rounding out the company are Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

Directed by Scott Ellis, Tootsie features an original score by Tony winner David Yazbek, a book by Robert Horn, choreography by Denis Jones, and musical direction by Andrea Grody.