Tootsie to Celebrate Cast Recording Release at Barnes and Noble

It has been announced that the cast of Broadway's Tootsie will celebrate the release of their cast recording with a performance and signing at the Barnes and Noble at at 150 East 86th St. The festivities will take place on Tuesday, September 10, beginning at 4pm.

Appearing guests will include Tony Award-winning composer David Yazbek and Broadway cast members Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, and Reg Rogers.

Tootsie is described as follows: "Based on the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman, ''Tootsie' tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime."

The cast album is available here.