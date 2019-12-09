Tony Goldwyn to Replace John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance

Tony Goldwyn will return to Broadway beginning January 5 in The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez's epic two-part drama inspired by E.M. Forster's Howards End.

Goldwyn will assume the role of Henry Wilcox for four months as original cast member John Benjamin Hickey departs for a prescheduled commitment to direct Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Hickey will return later in the spring.

Directed by Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance follows the lives of three generations of gay men and asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and what roles we must play for future generations.

The Broadway company features West End cast members Andrew Burnap, Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller, who received the 2019 Olivier Award for his performance. Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Carson McCalley, Lois Smith, and Arturo Luís Soria.