Broadway's King Kong Announces Closing Date

The Broadway production of King Kong, which opened at the Broadway Theatre on November 8, 2018, has announced that it will close on August 18, following 324 performances and 29 previews. The musical is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.

Eric William Morris (Carl Denham), Christiani Pitts (Ann Darrow), and Erik Lochtefeld (Lumpy) lead the cast. The production additionally features Erik Lochtefeld as Lumpy, with an ensemble that includes Ashley Andrews, Mike Baerga, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Chloë Campbell, Leroy Church, Peter Chursin, Jōvan Dansberry, Kayla Davion, Rory Donovan, James Retter Duncan, Casey Garvin, Christopher Hampton Grant, Jon Hoche, Gabriel Hyman, Harley Jay, Marty Lawson, Jonathan Christopher MacMillan, Danny Miller, Brittany Marcell Monachino, Jennifer Noble, Kristen Faith Oei, Eliza Ohman, Roberto Olvera, Jaquez André Sims, Khadija Tariyan, Jena VanElslander, Leigh-Ann Vizer, Scott Weber, Jacob Williams, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Warren Yang, and David Yijae.

The musical is written by Jack Thorne with a score by Marius de Vries and songs by Eddie Perfect. The creative team features Peter England (Scenic and Projection Design), Sonny Tilders (Creature Designer), Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Gavin Robins (Aerial and King Kong Movement Director) and Tom Watson (Hair Design). David Caddick is Music Supervisor and Eldad Guetta is Associate Music Arranger.