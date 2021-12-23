Thoughts of a Colored Man Ends Its Broadway Run

Thoughts of a Colored Man producers announced tonight that Keenan Scott II's play has ended its Broadway run. Its final performance took place last night, December 22.

"While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, being part of this historic season on Broadway has been the greatest privilege of our lives," the producers said in a statement.

This closure follows hard upon tonight's news that Waitress has ended its return engagement. It is now the third Broadway show to shutter amid the current wave of Covid cases.

Tuesday night's performance became an especially moving and historic one when the playwright himself stepped into the role of Wisdom when three cast members were absent, one who had tested positive for Covid and two who had non-Covid-related illnesses.

The ensemble cast included Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da'Vinchi, Luke James, Forrest McClendon, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Esau Pritchett.

The production had music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Robert Brill, costume design by Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Millicent Marie Johnnie choreographed the world premiere.