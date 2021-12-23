Waitress Ends Its Run Following Covid-19 Cases

The return engagement of Sara Bareilles's hit musical Waitress has ended its run following positive cases of Covid-19. The show had two weeks remaining before its intended closing date of January 9.

"With only two weeks of performances remaining and due to positive cases of COVID detected in the company and crew at the Barrymore Theatre, the decision has been made to curtail the engagement which was scheduled to run through January 9," the show announced on Twitter.

Waitress follows Jagged Little Pill as the second Broadway show to close amid a flurry of performance cancellations due to detection of Covid-19 in several companies.

The cast most recently featured Ciara Renée in the role of Jenna and Joshua Henry in the role of Dr. Pomatter. Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy winner and Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

Ticket holders will be contacted and refunded at their point of purchase.