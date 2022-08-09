Theresa Rebeck to Write Book for Cyndi Lauper's Working Girl Musical

Theresa Rebeck is joining the creative team of the Broadway-bound musical Working Girl. The celebrated playwright of Bernhardt/Hamlet and Seared will write the book for the forthcoming musical, which will feature a score by Tony Award winner Cyndi Lauper (Kinky Boots) and direction by Christopher Ashley (Come From Away).

Rebeck replaces the previously announced Bridget Carpenter, who replaced the originally announced Kim Rosenstock three years ago.

Based on the 1988 Mike Nichols comedy, Working Girl is about Tess McGill, a working-class secretary from Staten Island who perseveres through a sexist workplace (and some sisterly backstabbing) to climb the ladder of executive power.

Rebeck is best known to theatrical audiences for her straight plays, like Seminar and What We're Up Against, but television audiences might know her from her work on the musical series Smash.

"Smash ignited my love of musical theater and I've been eager to find the right musical project since then," Rebeck said. "I couldn't have dreamed up a better fit than Working Girl, or better collaborators than Cyndi, Chris, and this team. I can't wait for audiences to discover how we've reimagined this beloved classic."

Working Girl is based on the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture written by Kevin Wade and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.