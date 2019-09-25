Bridget Carpenter, Christopher Ashley Join Cyndi Lauper on Working Girl Musical

Producers Aged in Wood Productions and Kumiko Yoshii have announced that Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) will direct the previously announced musical adaptation of Working Girl, and Bridget Carpenter (Freaky Friday) will write the book. They both join the previously announced Cyndi Lauper, who will compose the music and lyrics.

Carpenter replaces the previously announced Kim Rosenstock, who has withdrawn because of scheduling conflicts.

An out-of-town developmental production is being planned for the 2021-22 season.

Originally directed by Mike Nichols, the film Working Girl featured Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt, Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Nordling, Olympia Dukakis, and David Duchovny. The film has grossed over $100 million worldwide.