The Secret Garden Revival Workshop to Stream in May

Broadway on Demand will stream a workshop of a planned revival of the musical The Secret Garden, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, May 6-9. The stream is dedicated to Rebecca Luker, who originated the role of Lily.

Written by Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon, The Secret Garden is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The workshop cast included Clifton Duncan as Archibald, Drew Gehling as Neville Craven, Sierra Boggess as Lily, Amber Iman as Martha, Adam Chanler-Berat as Dickon, Brooklyn Shuck as Mary, Cameron Mann as Colin, Matt Doyle as Albert, Sally Ann Triplett as Medlock, Jim Norton as Ben, Anoop Desai as Fakir, Ali Ewoldt as Rose, Kuhoo Verma as Ayah, Kathryn Allison as Claire Holmes/Cook, Jonathan Christopher as Major Holmes, Brandon Contreras as Major Shelly, Darius Crenshaw as Lt. Shaw, Billy Hepfinger as Lt. Wright, Leah Horowitz as Alice, Sarah Meahl as Housemaid, and Jennifer Smith as Mrs. Shelley.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Dramatists Guild Foundation and the Actors Fund. For an additional donation, viewers can join a live stream interview with Norman and Simon, as well as a post-show party and Q&A with Carlyle.

Click here for tickets.

Watch a clip here: