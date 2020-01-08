Musical Version of The Nanny in Development With Fran Drescher and Rachel Bloom

It was announced today that The Nanny: A New Musical is being developed for Broadway, based on the Sony Pictures television series created by Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher. Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger are producing.

The project will feature a book by Drescher and Jacobson, with lyrics by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom, and music by Bloom and Tony nominee Adam Schlesinger (Cry-Baby). Bloom and Schlesinger most recently won a 2019 Emmy Award together for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will direct.

Partly inspired by Drescher's own life growing up in Queens, New York, The Nanny's beloved 146 episodes aired from 1993-99, starring Drescher and earning 12 Emmy Award nominations over six seasons. The television show has been aired in over 90 countries and more than 30 languages. A production timeline for the musical, additional creative team members, and casting information will be announced at a later date.

"We are SO excited to be working on the Broadway musical The Nanny," said Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson in a joint statement. "We're equally excited that the wildly talented Rachel Bloom will be writing the lyrics and music with the fantastic Adam Schlesinger, and to have the brilliant Marc Bruni directing. Nobody is cast yet – we're plotting – but we feel confident we will find a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice."

"Of course I would do it myself," added Drescher, "but we'd have to change the title to The Granny."

Bloom added, "The Nanny was a fundamental part of my childhood because it was the first time I saw an openly Jewish female protagonist on television. The story of Fran Fine, however, is a universal one that has touched the hearts of people of every race, religion and orientation. I am so proud to be using the characters established by The Nanny to tell a new story about one woman's journey to becoming proud of who she is and what makes her different."