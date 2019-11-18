The Inheritance Celebrates Its Broadway Opening

The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez's epic two-part drama inspired by E.M. Forster's Howards End, opened yesterday at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Directed by Stephen Daldry, the play follows the lives of three generations of gay men and asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and what roles we must play for future generations.

Take a look below at photos of the opening-night guests and Inheritance cast and creatives as they walk the red carpet.

Loading...

The Broadway company features West End cast members Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller, who received the 2019 Olivier Award for his performance. Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Carson McCalley, Lois Smith, and Arturo Luís Soria.

Loading...