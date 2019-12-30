The Cast of Oklahoma! Prepares to Ring in 2020

The cast of Broadway's Oklahoma! gathered for a New Year photo at Circle in the Square Theatre, where the Rodgers and Hammerstein revival is running through January 19. Check out the ensemble cast below as they say goodbye to their Tony-winning year of 2019 in their 2020 shades.

The cast of Daniel Fish's Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!

(© Caroline Weber)

Directed by Daniel Fish, the Broadway cast stars Damon Daunno as Curly, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, James Davis as Will Parker, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, and Tony winner Ali Stroker as Ado Annie.

Oklahoma! will launch a national tour in fall 2020 in Oklahoma City.