Talia Suskauer, Cleavant Derricks, Clifton Davis to Join Wicked on Broadway

Wicked on Broadway will welcome an almost entirely new principal cast this summer to the Gershwin Theatre.

Beginning Tuesday, May 24, Talia Suskauer will assume the role of Elphaba, Tony winner Cleavant Derricks will play the Wizard, Tony nominee Clifton Davis will become Dr. Dillamond, James D. Gish is the new Fiyero, and Mikayla Renfrow will play Nessarose. They will join Brittney Johnson as Glinda, Sharon Sachs as Madam Morrible, and Jordan Barrow as Boq.

Suskauer, Derricks, and Davis join the Broadway following long runs in the Wicked national tour; Gish and Renfrow make their Broadway debuts.

Lindsay Pearce (Elphaba), Michael McCormick (The Wizard), Sam Gravitte (Fiyero), Mili Diaz (Nessarose), and Michael X. Martin (Doctor Dillamond) will play their final performances on Sunday, May 22.