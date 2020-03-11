Jesse Williams, Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Preview Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and the cast of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out met the press on March 11. Second Stage Theater's Broadway revival of the Tony-winning drama, directed by Scott Ellis, will begin previews April 2 at the Helen Hayes Theater. Opening night is scheduled for April 23.

Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks join Williams, Ferguson, and Adams.

When Darren Lemming (Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.