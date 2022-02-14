Storm Lever to Play Anne Boleyn in Six North American Tour

Casting has been announced for the North American tour of Six, launching with a return engagement of the show in Chicago this spring. Performances will run at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre from March 29-July 3, followed by stops in tour cities to be announced later this month and throughout the spring.

The touring cast features Khaila Wilcoxon (Hadestown) as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter) as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson (Aladdin) as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero (In the Heights) as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, Kelsee Sweigard, and Kelly Denice Taylor.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. The musical reimagines the wives of Henry VIII as members of a Spice Girls-eque girl group. Through songs and sassy monoluges, they teach audiences about their relationships with the famously problematic monarch.

Six is currently running at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, and on a UK tour.