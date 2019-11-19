The SpongeBob Musical Announces Nickelodeon Air Date

It was announced today that the recorded version of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which closed its Tony-nominated Broadway run in 2018, will air on December 7 at 7pm across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons. As previously announced, the production reunites many of the original Broadway cast members, including Tony nominee Ethan Slater in the title role.

Joining the cast is veteran SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny as Patchy the Pirate, performing the original Sara Bareilles song "Poor Pirates." The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! was filmed for television in front of a live theater audience.

Also featured in the cast are Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. Rounding out the ensemble are Kyle Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Marie Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., and Allan Washington.

Take a look below at a sneak preview of the show.