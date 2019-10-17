Broadway Cast of The SpongeBob Musical to Film the Show for Nickelodeon Debut

It was announced today that members of the original Broadway cast of The SpongeBob Musical will reunite to film the show in front of a live audience to air on Nickelodeon this December.

"I'm so thrilled to be able to revisit the show in a new light and with our original cast members," said the musical's Tony-nominated director Tina Landau. "The whole creative and I are excited to go back into the world of Bikini Bottom and discover its new life in TV broadcast form. But above all, I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share the joy and spirit of our show with a wider audience. That's what matters most to me – the joy."

The cast of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will include Broadway company members Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. The ensemble will include Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, J.C. Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., and Allan Washington.

The musical, which ran on Broadway from November 2017-September 2018, is conceived and directed for the stage by Tina Landau, with a book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Tom Kitt, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The show will be produced for television by Austin Shaw with television direction by Glenn Weiss.

The score for The SpongeBob Musical features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. (Clifford Harris, Jr.), Domani Harris and Darwin Quinn, David Bowie, and Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. The show also includes additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

An air date, additional programming, and further casting will be announced at a later date.