Bedlam and Wayward Son Present Solo Performance of The Yellow Wallpaper

Bedlam and Bedlam associate artistic director Caitlin Morley’s women-centered theater company wayward son will co-present The Yellow Wallpaper, adapted by Morley and Bedlam company member and development director Susannah Millonzi from Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s 1892 feminist short story about an isolated woman.

Directed by Morley as a solo stage performance from Millonzi (The Crucible), the show runs October 27-December 7, on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, at West End Theatre.

The creative team includes costume designer Sam DeBell, sound designer Joe Sinkovits, and lighting designer Hunter Lustberg. The Yellow Wallpaper is performed on a shared set with Are the Bennet Girls OK?, designed by John McDermott.