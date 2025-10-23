Get a First Look at Jennifer Apple in Hannah Senesh

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene presents a revival of the Drama Desk-nominated play with music.

Jennifer Apple (The Band’s Visit national tour) plays Hannah Senesh in the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s revival of Hannah Senesh, written and directed by David Schechter (Soul Doctor), developed in collaboration with Lori Wilner, and featuring music by Steven Lutvak, with additional songs by Elizabeth Swados and Schechter.

Hannah Senesh, first seen in 1984 featuring Lori Wilner, officially opens tonight, October 23, at Theater Row Theaters, and runs through November 9.

Performed entirely in English, the production is dedicated to building awareness among the city’s school-age children of the dangers of rising antisemitism and racial intolerance, with 1,000 New York City private and public school students attending.

Apple portrays Senesh, a published writer and poet from the age of 13, in all the phases of her short life. The play is based entirely on Senesh’s diary and collected writings.