TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Get a First Look at Jennifer Apple in Hannah Senesh

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene presents a revival of the Drama Desk-nominated play with music.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

October 23, 2025

Jennifer Apple in <i>Hannah Senesh</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Jennifer Apple in Hannah Senesh
(© Tricia Baron)

Jennifer Apple (The Band’s Visit national tour) plays Hannah Senesh in the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s revival of Hannah Senesh, written and directed by David Schechter (Soul Doctor), developed in collaboration with Lori Wilner, and featuring music by Steven Lutvak, with additional songs by Elizabeth Swados and Schechter.

Jennifer Apple in Hannah Senesh (© Tricia Baron)
Jennifer Apple in Hannah Senesh
(© Tricia Baron)

Hannah Senesh, first seen in 1984 featuring Lori Wilner, officially opens tonight, October 23, at Theater Row Theaters, and runs through November 9.

Jennifer Apple in <i>Hannah Senesh</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Jennifer Apple in Hannah Senesh
(© Tricia Baron)

Performed entirely in English, the production is dedicated to building awareness among the city’s school-age children of the dangers of rising antisemitism and racial intolerance, with 1,000 New York City private and public school students attending.

Jennifer Apple in <i>Hannah Senesh</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Jennifer Apple in Hannah Senesh
(© Tricia Baron)

Apple portrays Senesh, a published writer and poet from the age of 13, in all the phases of her short life. The play is based entirely on Senesh’s diary and collected writings.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

SONY MWMI 07 DigitalPoster 1934x2866

Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.