Skeleton Crew Begins Performances on Broadway Tonight

Skeleton Crew, written by Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, will play its first Broadway performance tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Skeleton Crew is described as follows: "In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity."

The Broadway cast stars stars Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony winner and five-time Emmy nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun).

The full creative team for Skeleton Crew includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Jimmy Keys aka "J. Keys" (original music and lyrics), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), Cookie Jordan (hair and wig design), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).

The production, which delayed its Broadway premiere by a week due to positive Covid-19 cases among the cast, is set to officially open on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.