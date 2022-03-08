Six Welcomes Keri René Fuller as Broadway's New Jane Seymour

Six has announced two new additions to its Broadway cast. Keri René Fuller will join the company as Jane Seymour while Hana Stewart joins as an alternate. Fuller will begin performances March 14 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre while original Broadway cast member Abby Mueller takes a medical leave of absence. Stewart will serve as an alternate now through April 10.

Fuller's Broadway credits include Jagged Little Pill and Waitress. She also appeared as Grizabella in the tour of Cats. Stewart has been in the West End production of Six for over two years and makes her Broadway debut with this production.

The Broadway cast of Six currently features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr through March 13, and Joy Woods as Catherine Parr beginning March 14. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and invites the six wives of Henry VIII to reclaim their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, and is currently preparing to launch two North American tours.