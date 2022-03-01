Six to Launch "Boleyn Tour" This Fall

Broadway's "histo-remix" musical Six has announced plans to launch a second North American tour this fall.

Named the "Boleyn Tour," this second company will begin performances September 20 at the Smith Center in Las Vegas and will make a later stop at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville (February 21-26, 2023).

The previously announced "Aragon Tour" is currently in rehearsals and will begin performances on March 29 at Broadway in Chicago's CIBC Theatre. Combined, the two tours of Six will visit more than 46 cities in 26 states in their first year. Casting for the "Boleyn Tour" will be announced later this year.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and invites the six wives of Henry VIII to reclaim their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The Broadway production, now running at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, opened in October 2021. The musical is also currently onstage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour, and at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.