Sing Street Releases New Single "Drive It Like You Stole It"

Sony Masterworks Broadway has released "Drive It Like You Stole It," a new track from the forthcoming original Broadway cast recording of Sing Street. You can listen to the track here.

As previously announced, the album will be released digitally on March 26, coinciding with the musical's first Broadway preview at the Lyceum Theatre. The physical CD release will follow on April 17, two days ahead of the show's official April 19 opening. The album is now available for preorder now, and its lead single "Up" is available for streaming. Featuring music and lyrics by Danny Wilson front man Gary Clark and John Carney, the album was produced by Clark as well as Tony and Grammy winner Martin Lowe, and mixed by Dave Bascombe.

Based on John Carney's film, the musical follows 16-year-old Conor and his schoolmates as they turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. The stage version features a book by Enda Walsh and songs by Carney and Gary Clark. Rebecca Taichman directs, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

The musical had its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop earlier this winter. The Broadway cast will feature Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Gus Halper as Brendan, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, Amy Warren as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Dashiell Eaves, Ilan Eskenazi, and Michael Lepore. Additional casting for Sing Street on Broadway will be announced soon.

The production's creative team includes scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video and projection design by Luke Halls and Brad Peterson, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Martin Lowe, with Fred Lassen as music director.