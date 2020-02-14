Sing Street Announces Original Broadway Cast Recording

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the original Broadway cast recording of Sing Street ahead of its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre.

The album will be released digitally on March 26, coinciding with the musical's first Broadway preview. The physical CD release will follow on April 17, two days ahead of the show's official April 19 opening. The album is now available for preorder now, and its lead single "Up" is available for streaming. Featuring music and lyrics by Danny Wilson front man Gary Clark and John Carney, the album was produced by Clark as well as Tony and Grammy winner Martin Lowe, and mixed by Dave Bascombe.

Based on John Carney's film, the musical follows 16-year-old Conor and his schoolmates as they turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. The stage version features a book by Enda Walsh and songs by Carney and Gary Clark. Rebecca Taichman directs, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

The musical had its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop earlier this winter, and will transfer its entire off-Broadway company to Broadway. The cast includes Max William Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, Amy Warren as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as the drummer, and Ilan Eskenazi as understudy for Conor.