Micaela Diamond and Emmett O'Hanlon to Star in Oklahoma! Concert

Carnegie Hall has announced casting for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! in concert with Orchestra of St. Luke’s on January 12 at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. Emmy- and Grammy-winning music director Rob Berman (Into the Woods) will conduct.

The performance kicks off Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 citywide festival commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States, which runs through July.

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Micaela Diamond (Parade, The Cher Show) will star as Laurey Williams opposite opera baritone Emmett O’Hanlon as Curly McLain. The cast also features Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Ali Hakim, Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd) as Jud Fry, Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw) as Will Parker, Ana Gasteyer (Wicked) as Aunt Eller, Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce (Curtains) as Andrew Carnes, and Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical) as Ado Annie.

This concert version of Oklahoma! features the original 1943 orchestrations by arranger Robert Russell Bennett.

