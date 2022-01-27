Sharon Sachs Joins the Broadway Cast of Wicked as Madame Morrible

Sharon Sachs will take over the role of Madame Morrible in the Broadway production of Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre beginning February 14. Sachs joins the Broadway cast directly from the musical's touring company, replacing Alexandra Billings who currently performs the role on Broadway.

Two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Diana, Nice Work If You Can Get It) will briefly return to the role of Madame Morrible February 2-13, joined by Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda on those same dates. As previously announced, Brittney Johnson will officially assume the role of Glinda on February 14.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Currently the fifth-longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world.