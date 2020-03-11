See Photos of Dan Stevens, Mark Addy, Tracie Bennett, and More in Hangmen

Photos have been released from Martin McDonagh's new Broadway play Hangmen, opening March 19 at the Golden Theatre.

Dan Stevens and Gaby French in the Broadway production of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen.

(© Joan Marcus)

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the cast is led by Mark Addy as Harry (reprising his performance from the off-Broadway premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in 2018), along with Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Ryan Pope as Charlie, and Dan Stevens as Mooney. Understudies will include Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

Ewen Bremner as Syd and Mark Addy as Harry in Hangmen on Broadway.

(© Joan Marcus)

Hangmen is described as follows: "England 1965 — What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit."

Tracie Bennett and Mark Addy star in Hangmen, directed by Matthew Dunster.

(© Joan Marcus)

Hangmen has scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson.