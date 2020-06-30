Santino Fontana, Alison Pill to Star in Covid-19 Docudrama From Creators of The Exonerated

The Public Theater will present The Line, a new docudrama about New York City's frontline medical workers, beginning July 8 at 7:30pm ET.

Crafted with firsthand interviews with New York City medical first responders during the Covid-19 pandemic, The Line will star Santino Fontana (David), Arjun Gupta (Vikram), John Ortiz (Oscar), Alison Pill (Jennifer), Nicholas Pinnock (Dwight), Jamey Sheridan (Ed), and Lorraine Toussaint (Sharon).

The live-streamed play is written and directed by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated), and will be available to watch for free via YouTube and the Public's website until August 4 at 11:59pm ET. Aimee Mann will pen original music for the production, with Janelle Caso serving as stage manager.