Ragtime Original Broadway Cast Album Released on Vinyl

Masterworks Broadway has released the original Broadway cast recording of Ragtime in red, white, and blue commemorative vinyl. The release is available now.

Remastered and presented in a 3-LP set, the set includes three vinyl albums and 20-page booklet featuring the complete recording libretto, a new essay from songwriters Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and a new interview between Brian Stokes Mitchell, the original Coalhouse Walker, and actor.playwright Douglas J. Lyons.

The Grammy nominated album features the vocals of Mitchell, alongside Audra McDonald, Marin Mazzie, Peter Friedman, Mark Jacoby, Steven Sutcliffe, and Judy Kaye. Ragtime has a book by Terrrence McNaly and was directed on Broadway by Frank Galati.

To purchase the Ragtime original Broadway cast recording on vinyl, click here (paid link).