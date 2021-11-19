See Photos of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal for The Music Man

The upcoming revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring Broadway royalty Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, has released a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room. Preview performances begin December 20 at the Winter Garden Theatre ahead of a February 10, 2022, opening.

Hugh Jackman and the cast of The Music Man

(© Julieta Cervantes)

Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks directs the anticipated revival, with choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle. Jackman — a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner — leads the cast as Professor Harold Hill alongside two-time Tony winner Foster, who plays Marian (The Librarian) Paroo.

Hugh Jackman in rehearsal

(© Julieta Cervantes)

The cast also features Tony winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Tony winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, and Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman rehearse a musical number as Marian Paroo and Harold Hill.

(© Julieta Cervantes)

Rounding out the ensemble are Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Jewel Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Drew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing.