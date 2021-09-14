The Broadway Company of Pass Over Celebrates Opening Night

The Broadway company of Pass Over, the first Broadway play out of the gate following the unprecedented pandemic shutdown, celebrated its opening night on Sunday, September 12. While the official press opening was moved up several weeks to August 22, the opening night celebration was kept on the calendar — meaning it was all about the party, without any waiting to read the reviews.

Incidentally, our critic called it a "modern masterpiece."

You can see a few photos from opening night below.

Ethan Slater, Vasthy Mompoint, Jerusha Cavazos, and Abby Smith attended the opening night of Pass Over on Broadway.

(© Marcus Middleton)

Directed by Danya Taymor, Pass Over stars Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill, Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert, and tells the story of two men passing the time on a street corner when a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans.

Cody Renard Richard, Angela Griggs, and John C. Moore attended the opening night of Pass Over on Broadway.

(© Marcus Middleton)

Pass Over held its first preview performance on August 4, becoming the first Broadway play to perform following the Covid-19 shutdown.